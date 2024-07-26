Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 968.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 979.7 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 972.2 and closed at 973.85. The high for the day was 972.2, while the low was 955. The market capitalization stood at 77,720.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1148.3, and the 52-week low was 615.45. The BSE volume for the day was 65,885 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹979.7, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹968.1

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IRCTC has surpassed the first resistance of 976.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 983.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 983.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IRCTC has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at 975.55. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 56.31% to reach 975.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.07%
3 Months-12.42%
6 Months-0.12%
YTD9.2%
1 Year56.31%
26 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1976.4Support 1958.4
Resistance 2983.2Support 2947.2
Resistance 3994.4Support 3940.4
26 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 16.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
26 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1639 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3108 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1573 k & BSE volume was 65 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹973.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 972.2 & 955 yesterday to end at 971.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

