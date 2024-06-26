Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 1010.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1019.95, reached a high of 1019.95, and a low of 988 before closing at 1010.2. The market capitalization stood at 79600.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a 52-week low of 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 126245 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11013.5Support 1981.8
Resistance 21032.0Support 2968.6
Resistance 31045.2Support 3950.1
26 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 18.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
26 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4368 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 126 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1010.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1019.95 & 988 yesterday to end at 1010.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

