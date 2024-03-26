Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 934.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 928.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price TodayPremium
IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : IRCTC's stock opened at 939.95 and closed at 934.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 940 and a low of 926.5. With a market capitalization of 74260.0 crore, the 52-week high for IRCTC is 1049.75 and the low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 65891 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:01:06 AM IST

IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹934.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a BSE volume of 65891 shares with a closing price of 934.55.

