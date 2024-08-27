IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹924.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹923.4. The stock reached a high of ₹931.45 and a low of ₹924.75 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,440.0 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, IRCTC's stock has ranged from a high of ₹1148.3 to a low of ₹636.1. The BSE volume for the day was 129,381 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|933.57
|Support 1
|927.02
|Resistance 2
|935.88
|Support 2
|922.78
|Resistance 3
|940.12
|Support 3
|920.47
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 11.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 765 k & BSE volume was 129 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹931.45 & ₹924.75 yesterday to end at ₹930.5. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.