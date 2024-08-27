Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 923.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 930.5 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 924.75 and closed slightly lower at 923.4. The stock reached a high of 931.45 and a low of 924.75 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 74,440.0 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, IRCTC's stock has ranged from a high of 1148.3 to a low of 636.1. The BSE volume for the day was 129,381 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1933.57Support 1927.02
Resistance 2935.88Support 2922.78
Resistance 3940.12Support 3920.47
27 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 822.0, 11.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1112
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2222
27 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 894 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1356 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 765 k & BSE volume was 129 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹923.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 931.45 & 924.75 yesterday to end at 930.5. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

