IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹789.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹789.65. The stock reached a high of ₹791.95 and a low of ₹778.80 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹62,592 crore, IRCTC's 52-week high stands at ₹1,148.30, while the 52-week low is ₹777.10. The BSE volume for the day was 100,577 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|790.17
|Support 1
|776.47
|Resistance 2
|798.03
|Support 2
|770.63
|Resistance 3
|803.87
|Support 3
|762.77
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 6.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 827 k & BSE volume was 100 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹791.95 & ₹778.8 yesterday to end at ₹782.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend