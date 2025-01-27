IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹799.05 and closed lower at ₹795.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹802.25 and a low of ₹784.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹63,616 crore, the stock continues to be monitored closely. Its 52-week high stands at ₹1,148.30, while the 52-week low is ₹743.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 133,784 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 10.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1303 k & BSE volume was 133 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹802.25 & ₹784.05 yesterday to end at ₹787.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.