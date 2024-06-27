IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock rises as investors show confidence

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : The IRCTC stock opened at ₹1004.95 and closed at ₹995 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1004.95 and the low was ₹988.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹79,200.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1148.3 and ₹614.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 300,681 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹997.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹984.45 and ₹999.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹984.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 999.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹996.50. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 57.06% to reach ₹996.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.39%
|3 Months
|-1.18%
|6 Months
|14.17%
|YTD
|11.6%
|1 Year
|57.06%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|999.2
|Support 1
|984.45
|Resistance 2
|1008.35
|Support 2
|978.85
|Resistance 3
|1013.95
|Support 3
|969.7
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 18.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1004.95 & ₹988.25 yesterday to end at ₹995. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.