IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock rises as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 990 per share. The stock is currently trading at 997.75 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : The IRCTC stock opened at 1004.95 and closed at 995 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1004.95 and the low was 988.25. The market capitalization stood at 79,200.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1148.3 and 614.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 300,681 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹997.75, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹990

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 997.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 984.45 and 999.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 984.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 999.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at 996.50. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 57.06% to reach 996.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.39%
3 Months-1.18%
6 Months14.17%
YTD11.6%
1 Year57.06%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1999.2Support 1984.45
Resistance 21008.35Support 2978.85
Resistance 31013.95Support 3969.7
27 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 18.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
27 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4317 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹995 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1004.95 & 988.25 yesterday to end at 995. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

