IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at 930.15, up 0.13% from yesterday's 928.95

26 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
IRCTC stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 928.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 930.15 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 927.1 and closed at 928.25. The high for the day was 936.45, while the low was 920.9. The market capitalization of IRCTC was 74,200.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1049.75 and the 52-week low was 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 71,643 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:31 PM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC closed today at ₹930.15, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹928.95

Today, IRCTC stock closed at 930.15, which is a 0.13% increase from yesterday's closing price of 928.95. The net change for the day was 1.2 points. Overall, IRCTC stock showed a slight positive movement in today's trading session.

27 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation930.151.20.131049.75557.1574412.0
Easy Trip Planners43.47-0.56-1.2754.037.017556.48
Thomas Cook India161.50.30.19189.8552.457495.7
International Travel House596.7-3.65-0.61740.0193.0477.03
Kaya304.0-2.95-0.96395.9241.0397.15
27 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 926.3 and a high price of 940.

27 Mar 2024, 03:20 PM IST IRCTC March futures opened at 934.25 as against previous close of 932.05

IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 928.2 with a bid price of 927.75 and an offer price of 928.1. The offer quantity is 2625 and the bid quantity is 875. The stock has an open interest of 8347500.

27 Mar 2024, 03:18 PM IST Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock has seen a 52-week low price of 557.10 and a 52-week high price of 1049.00. This shows a significant price range within the past year for investors to consider.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹929.65, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹928.95

The IRCTC stock is currently trading at 929.65, with a slight increase of 0.08% in percentage change and a net change of 0.7. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive movement in the market.

27 Mar 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-56.25%) & 2.9 (-54.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.45 (-59.15%) & 0.8 (-48.39%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation929.850.90.11049.75557.1574388.0
Easy Trip Planners43.79-0.24-0.5554.037.017612.1
Thomas Cook India161.90.70.43189.8552.457514.26
International Travel House585.0-15.35-2.56740.0193.0467.68
Kaya305.3-1.65-0.54395.9241.0398.85
27 Mar 2024, 02:22 PM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹929.4, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹928.95

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 929.4 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It suggests that the stock is relatively stable with a small positive movement.

27 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 926.3 and a high of 940.

27 Mar 2024, 02:01 PM IST IRCTC March futures opened at 934.25 as against previous close of 932.05

IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 928.55. The bid price is 930.4 with a bid quantity of 875, while the offer price is 930.5 with an offer quantity of 1750. The open interest stands at 8242500. Investors can observe a strong demand for the stock with higher offer quantity compared to bid quantity.

27 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹928.4, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹928.95

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 928.4 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:33 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days918.02
10 Days914.20
20 Days927.31
50 Days942.01
100 Days856.42
300 Days756.22
27 Mar 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-56.25%) & 2.65 (-58.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.6 (-54.93%) & 0.95 (-38.71%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 01:13 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low of 926.3 and a high of 940 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹928.85, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹928.95

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 928.85 with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:42 PM IST IRCTC March futures opened at 934.25 as against previous close of 932.05

IRCTC's spot price is 928.65 with a bid price of 930.2 and an offer price of 930.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 875. The open interest stands at 8022875. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices along with the open interest to make informed trading decisions.

27 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation928.0-0.95-0.11049.75557.1574240.0
Easy Trip Planners43.99-0.04-0.0954.037.017646.87
Thomas Cook India161.30.10.06189.8552.457486.42
International Travel House589.0-11.35-1.89740.0193.0470.88
Kaya308.81.850.6395.9241.0403.42
27 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹929.35, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹928.95

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 929.35 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price for the day was 926.3 and the high price was 940.

27 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.95 (-53.54%) & 0.35 (-56.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 930.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.15 (-39.44%) & 5.0 (-33.77%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
27 Mar 2024, 11:41 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹929.2, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹928.95

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 929.2 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation929.150.20.021049.75557.1574332.0
Easy Trip Planners44.340.310.754.037.017707.71
Thomas Cook India161.50.30.19189.8552.457495.7
International Travel House593.0-7.35-1.22740.0193.0474.07
Kaya308.81.850.6395.9241.0403.42
27 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low of 928 and a high of 940 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹929.1, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹928.95

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 929.1, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 4.0 (-37.01%) & 0.45 (-43.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 930.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.0 (-43.66%) & 5.35 (-29.14%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation929.350.40.041049.75557.1574348.0
Easy Trip Planners44.310.280.6454.037.017702.5
Thomas Cook India161.0-0.2-0.12189.8552.457472.49
International Travel House594.35-6.0-1.0740.0193.0475.15
Kaya310.03.050.99395.9241.0404.99
27 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹931.2, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹928.95

The current price of IRCTC stock is 931.2, with a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% from the previous trading period.

27 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a high price of 940 and a low price of 928.85 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:02 AM IST IRCTC March futures opened at 934.25 as against previous close of 932.05

IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 933.55 with a bid price of 934.15 and an offer price of 934.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 875. The stock has a high open interest of 7996625, indicating strong market interest and potential for price movement.

27 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹934.75, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹928.95

As of the latest data, the stock price of IRCTC is 934.75 with a net change of 5.8 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months5.11%
6 Months36.27%
YTD4.65%
1 Year59.55%
27 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹927.5, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹928.25

The current price of IRCTC stock is 927.5 with a net change of -0.75 and a percent change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹928.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a trading volume of 71,643 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 928.25.

