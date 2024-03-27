IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at 930.15, up 0.13% from yesterday's 928.95

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹927.1 and closed at ₹928.25. The high for the day was ₹936.45, while the low was ₹920.9. The market capitalization of IRCTC was ₹74,200.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low was ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 71,643 shares traded.
Today, IRCTC stock closed at ₹930.15, which is a 0.13% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹928.95. The net change for the day was 1.2 points. Overall, IRCTC stock showed a slight positive movement in today's trading session.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|930.15
|1.2
|0.13
|1049.75
|557.15
|74412.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.47
|-0.56
|-1.27
|54.0
|37.01
|7556.48
|Thomas Cook India
|161.5
|0.3
|0.19
|189.85
|52.45
|7495.7
|International Travel House
|596.7
|-3.65
|-0.61
|740.0
|193.0
|477.03
|Kaya
|304.0
|-2.95
|-0.96
|395.9
|241.0
|397.15
Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of ₹926.3 and a high price of ₹940.
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 928.2 with a bid price of 927.75 and an offer price of 928.1. The offer quantity is 2625 and the bid quantity is 875. The stock has an open interest of 8347500.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock has seen a 52-week low price of 557.10 and a 52-week high price of 1049.00. This shows a significant price range within the past year for investors to consider.
The IRCTC stock is currently trading at ₹929.65, with a slight increase of 0.08% in percentage change and a net change of 0.7. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive movement in the market.
Top active call options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-56.25%) & ₹2.9 (-54.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 14:40 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.45 (-59.15%) & ₹0.8 (-48.39%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|929.85
|0.9
|0.1
|1049.75
|557.15
|74388.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.79
|-0.24
|-0.55
|54.0
|37.01
|7612.1
|Thomas Cook India
|161.9
|0.7
|0.43
|189.85
|52.45
|7514.26
|International Travel House
|585.0
|-15.35
|-2.56
|740.0
|193.0
|467.68
|Kaya
|305.3
|-1.65
|-0.54
|395.9
|241.0
|398.85
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹929.4 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It suggests that the stock is relatively stable with a small positive movement.
Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹926.3 and a high of ₹940.
IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 928.55. The bid price is 930.4 with a bid quantity of 875, while the offer price is 930.5 with an offer quantity of 1750. The open interest stands at 8242500. Investors can observe a strong demand for the stock with higher offer quantity compared to bid quantity.
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹928.4 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|918.02
|10 Days
|914.20
|20 Days
|927.31
|50 Days
|942.01
|100 Days
|856.42
|300 Days
|756.22
Top active call options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-56.25%) & ₹2.65 (-58.27%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹900.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.6 (-54.93%) & ₹0.95 (-38.71%) respectively.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low of ₹926.3 and a high of ₹940 on the current day.
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹928.85 with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
IRCTC's spot price is 928.65 with a bid price of 930.2 and an offer price of 930.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 875. The open interest stands at 8022875. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices along with the open interest to make informed trading decisions.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|928.0
|-0.95
|-0.1
|1049.75
|557.15
|74240.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.99
|-0.04
|-0.09
|54.0
|37.01
|7646.87
|Thomas Cook India
|161.3
|0.1
|0.06
|189.85
|52.45
|7486.42
|International Travel House
|589.0
|-11.35
|-1.89
|740.0
|193.0
|470.88
|Kaya
|308.8
|1.85
|0.6
|395.9
|241.0
|403.42
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹929.35 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹926.3 and the high price was ₹940.
Top active call options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.95 (-53.54%) & ₹0.35 (-56.25%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.15 (-39.44%) & ₹5.0 (-33.77%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹929.2 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|929.15
|0.2
|0.02
|1049.75
|557.15
|74332.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.34
|0.31
|0.7
|54.0
|37.01
|7707.71
|Thomas Cook India
|161.5
|0.3
|0.19
|189.85
|52.45
|7495.7
|International Travel House
|593.0
|-7.35
|-1.22
|740.0
|193.0
|474.07
|Kaya
|308.8
|1.85
|0.6
|395.9
|241.0
|403.42
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low of ₹928 and a high of ₹940 on the current day.
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹929.1, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹940.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹4.0 (-37.01%) & ₹0.45 (-43.75%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 27 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.0 (-43.66%) & ₹5.35 (-29.14%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|929.35
|0.4
|0.04
|1049.75
|557.15
|74348.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|44.31
|0.28
|0.64
|54.0
|37.01
|7702.5
|Thomas Cook India
|161.0
|-0.2
|-0.12
|189.85
|52.45
|7472.49
|International Travel House
|594.35
|-6.0
|-1.0
|740.0
|193.0
|475.15
|Kaya
|310.0
|3.05
|0.99
|395.9
|241.0
|404.99
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹931.2, with a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% from the previous trading period.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a high price of ₹940 and a low price of ₹928.85 on the current day.
IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 933.55 with a bid price of 934.15 and an offer price of 934.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 875. The stock has a high open interest of 7996625, indicating strong market interest and potential for price movement.
As of the latest data, the stock price of IRCTC is ₹934.75 with a net change of 5.8 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|5.11%
|6 Months
|36.27%
|YTD
|4.65%
|1 Year
|59.55%
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹927.5 with a net change of -0.75 and a percent change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, IRCTC had a trading volume of 71,643 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹928.25.
