Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 1121.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1108.95 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC opened at 1122.7, closed at 1121.7, with a high of 1124.65 and a low of 1107. The market capitalization stood at 88,716.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1148.3 and the 52-week low was 607. The BSE volume was 76,928 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11119.62Support 11102.97
Resistance 21130.13Support 21096.83
Resistance 31136.27Support 31086.32
27 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 31.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
27 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2853 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.

27 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1121.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1124.65 & 1107 yesterday to end at 1121.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.