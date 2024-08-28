IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹931.55 and closed at ₹930.5. The stock reached a high of ₹933 and a low of ₹925.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,480 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹1148.3 and a low of ₹636.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 57,063 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 707 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹933 & ₹925.5 yesterday to end at ₹931. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.