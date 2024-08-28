Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 930.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 931 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 931.55 and closed at 930.5. The stock reached a high of 933 and a low of 925.5. The market capitalization stood at 74,480 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of 1148.3 and a low of 636.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 57,063 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 764 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1302 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 707 k & BSE volume was 57 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹930.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 933 & 925.5 yesterday to end at 931. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

