IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 787.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 748.20 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 784.80 and closed at 787.05, experiencing a high of 784.80 and a low of 746.60. The company's market capitalization stands at 59,816 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC reached a 52-week high of 1,148.30 and a low of 743.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 95,963 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1770.95Support 1736.35
Resistance 2793.8Support 2724.6
Resistance 3805.55Support 3701.75
28 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 866.0, 15.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold2221
    Sell0.000.000.001
    Strong Sell2222
28 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1521 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 82.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹787.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 784.80 & 746.60 yesterday to end at 748.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

