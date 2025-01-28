IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹784.80 and closed at ₹787.05, experiencing a high of ₹784.80 and a low of ₹746.60. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹59,816 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC reached a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹743.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 95,963 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|770.95
|Support 1
|736.35
|Resistance 2
|793.8
|Support 2
|724.6
|Resistance 3
|805.55
|Support 3
|701.75
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 15.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 82.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹784.80 & ₹746.60 yesterday to end at ₹748.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend