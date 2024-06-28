IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹992.95 and closed at ₹990. The high for the day was ₹1002.7 and the low was ₹984. The market capitalization was ₹79,300.00 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 72,477 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 18.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1002.7 & ₹984 yesterday to end at ₹990. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.