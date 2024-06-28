Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 990 per share. The stock is currently trading at 991.25 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 992.95 and closed at 990. The high for the day was 1002.7 and the low was 984. The market capitalization was 79,300.00 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1148.3 and the 52-week low was 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 72,477 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 811.0, 18.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1122
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
28 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4032 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹990 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1002.7 & 984 yesterday to end at 990. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

