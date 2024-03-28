IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at ₹928.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹929.2

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at ₹930.05 and closed at ₹928.95. The stock reached a high of ₹940 and a low of ₹926.3. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹74,412.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 144,674 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC share price update :IRCTC closed today at ₹928.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹929.2
Today, the IRCTC stock closed at ₹928.9, showing a slight decrease of 0.03% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹929.2. The net change was -0.3 points. Overall, the stock experienced a minor decline in value.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|928.9
|-0.3
|-0.03
|1049.75
|557.15
|74312.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|42.89
|-0.7
|-1.61
|54.0
|37.01
|7455.65
|Thomas Cook India
|167.4
|6.65
|4.14
|189.85
|52.45
|7769.54
|International Travel House
|594.0
|10.95
|1.88
|740.0
|193.0
|474.87
|Kaya
|306.9
|-0.1
|-0.03
|395.9
|241.0
|400.94
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹926.6 and a high of ₹939.1 on the current day.
IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9
IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 930.35 with a bid price of 929.25 and an offer price of 929.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is at 4,440,625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock was 557.10, and the 52-week high price was 1049.00. This shows a significant price fluctuation within the past year, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.
IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹931, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹929.2
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is at ₹931 with a percent change of 0.19, resulting in a net change of 1.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Top active options for IRCTC
Top active call options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹960.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-85.71%) & ₹0.1 (-94.44%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-85.11%) & ₹0.05 (-99.17%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|934.95
|5.75
|0.62
|1049.75
|557.15
|74796.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|42.8
|-0.79
|-1.81
|54.0
|37.01
|7440.01
|Thomas Cook India
|165.5
|4.75
|2.95
|189.85
|52.45
|7681.35
|International Travel House
|598.0
|14.95
|2.56
|740.0
|193.0
|478.07
|Kaya
|315.2
|8.2
|2.67
|395.9
|241.0
|411.78
IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹934.95, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹929.2
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹934.95 with a net change of 5.75 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹926.95 and a high of ₹939.10.
IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9
IRCTC's spot price is 935.9 with a bid price of 936.45 and an offer price of 936.5. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 875. The stock has an open interest of 4,319,000. With stable bid and offer prices and a high open interest, IRCTC remains an attractive option for investors.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹935.05, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹929.2
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹935.05 with a 0.63% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.85.
IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|920.08
|10 Days
|913.20
|20 Days
|925.53
|50 Days
|941.79
|100 Days
|859.18
|300 Days
|757.58
Top active options for IRCTC
Top active call options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹960.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-66.67%) & ₹0.1 (-71.43%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹930.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-85.11%) & ₹0.75 (-87.6%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹935.35, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹929.2
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹935.35, with a net change of 6.15 and a percent change of 0.66. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for IRCTC Board Meetings
IRCTC Live Updates
IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 936.9 with a bid price of 936.6 and an offer price of 936.95. The offer quantity is 1750 and the bid quantity is 875. The open interest stands at 4073125. Investors can track these data points to make informed decisions about trading in IRCTC stocks.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|936.0
|6.8
|0.73
|1049.75
|557.15
|74880.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.05
|-0.54
|-1.24
|54.0
|37.01
|7483.47
|Thomas Cook India
|165.0
|4.25
|2.64
|189.85
|52.45
|7658.14
|International Travel House
|598.0
|14.95
|2.56
|740.0
|193.0
|478.07
|Kaya
|313.3
|6.3
|2.05
|395.9
|241.0
|409.3
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹936.2, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹929.2
The current data shows that the stock price of IRCTC is ₹936.2, with a percent change of 0.75% and a net change of 7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price today was ₹926.95 and the high price was ₹939.10.
Top active options for IRCTC
Top active call options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (-85.71%) & ₹0.7 (-61.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹890.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.75 (-68.09%) & ₹0.2 (-69.23%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
IRCTC share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹935.5, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹929.2
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹935.5 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 6.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|933.3
|4.1
|0.44
|1049.75
|557.15
|74664.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.23
|-0.36
|-0.83
|54.0
|37.01
|7514.76
|Thomas Cook India
|165.85
|5.1
|3.17
|189.85
|52.45
|7697.6
|International Travel House
|602.55
|19.5
|3.34
|740.0
|193.0
|481.71
|Kaya
|313.3
|6.3
|2.05
|395.9
|241.0
|409.3
IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 930.05 with a bid price of 930.55 and an offer price of 930.75. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 1750. The stock has an open interest of 4005750. Investors can observe strong bidding activity for IRCTC shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹926.95 and a high of ₹934.70 on the current day.
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹931.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹929.2
The current price of IRCTC stock is ₹931.25 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for IRCTC
Top active call options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹960.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-57.14%) & ₹0.25 (-76.19%) respectively.
Top active put options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of ₹880.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.25 (-44.44%) & ₹0.5 (-78.72%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|932.5
|3.3
|0.36
|1049.75
|557.15
|74600.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|43.4
|-0.19
|-0.44
|54.0
|37.01
|7544.31
|Thomas Cook India
|164.65
|3.9
|2.43
|189.85
|52.45
|7641.9
|International Travel House
|602.9
|19.85
|3.4
|740.0
|193.0
|481.99
|Kaya
|311.0
|4.0
|1.3
|395.9
|241.0
|406.29
IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹931.1, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹929.2
The IRCTC stock is currently trading at ₹931.1 with a slight increase of 0.2%. The net change is 1.9, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹926.95 and a high of ₹934.15 on the current day.
IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9
IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 928.15 with a bid price of 927.9 and an offer price of 927.95. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 875. The stock has an open interest of 4,091,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
IRCTC Live Updates
IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹928.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹929.2
The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹928.1 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.6%
|3 Months
|5.79%
|6 Months
|36.36%
|YTD
|4.78%
|1 Year
|66.0%
IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹930.15, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹928.95
The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is ₹930.15 with a net change of 1.2 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹928.95 on last trading day
On the last day, IRCTC had a trading volume of 144,674 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹928.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!