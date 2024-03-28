Hello User
IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at 928.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's 929.2

26 min read . 28 Mar 2024

26 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 28 Mar 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 929.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 928.9 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IRCTC opened at 930.05 and closed at 928.95. The stock reached a high of 940 and a low of 926.3. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 74,412.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 144,674 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC closed today at ₹928.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹929.2

Today, the IRCTC stock closed at 928.9, showing a slight decrease of 0.03% compared to the previous day's closing price of 929.2. The net change was -0.3 points. Overall, the stock experienced a minor decline in value.

28 Mar 2024, 06:16 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation928.9-0.3-0.031049.75557.1574312.0
Easy Trip Planners42.89-0.7-1.6154.037.017455.65
Thomas Cook India167.46.654.14189.8552.457769.54
International Travel House594.010.951.88740.0193.0474.87
Kaya306.9-0.1-0.03395.9241.0400.94
28 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 926.6 and a high of 939.1 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:20 PM IST IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9

IRCTC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 930.35 with a bid price of 929.25 and an offer price of 929.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is at 4,440,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock was 557.10, and the 52-week high price was 1049.00. This shows a significant price fluctuation within the past year, indicating volatility in the stock's performance.

28 Mar 2024, 03:01 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹931, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is at 931 with a percent change of 0.19, resulting in a net change of 1.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 960.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 950.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.15 (-85.71%) & 0.1 (-94.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 930.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-85.11%) & 0.05 (-99.17%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation934.955.750.621049.75557.1574796.0
Easy Trip Planners42.8-0.79-1.8154.037.017440.01
Thomas Cook India165.54.752.95189.8552.457681.35
International Travel House598.014.952.56740.0193.0478.07
Kaya315.28.22.67395.9241.0411.78
28 Mar 2024, 02:22 PM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹934.95, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The current price of IRCTC stock is 934.95 with a net change of 5.75 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:13 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 926.95 and a high of 939.10.

28 Mar 2024, 02:00 PM IST IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9

IRCTC's spot price is 935.9 with a bid price of 936.45 and an offer price of 936.5. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 875. The stock has an open interest of 4,319,000. With stable bid and offer prices and a high open interest, IRCTC remains an attractive option for investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹935.05, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The current price of IRCTC stock is 935.05 with a 0.63% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.85.

28 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days920.08
10 Days913.20
20 Days925.53
50 Days941.79
100 Days859.18
300 Days757.58
28 Mar 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 960.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-66.67%) & 0.1 (-71.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 930.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-85.11%) & 0.75 (-87.6%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:04 PM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC trading at ₹935.35, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 935.35, with a net change of 6.15 and a percent change of 0.66. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST IRCTC Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9

IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 936.9 with a bid price of 936.6 and an offer price of 936.95. The offer quantity is 1750 and the bid quantity is 875. The open interest stands at 4073125. Investors can track these data points to make informed decisions about trading in IRCTC stocks.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation936.06.80.731049.75557.1574880.0
Easy Trip Planners43.05-0.54-1.2454.037.017483.47
Thomas Cook India165.04.252.64189.8552.457658.14
International Travel House598.014.952.56740.0193.0478.07
Kaya313.36.32.05395.9241.0409.3
28 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹936.2, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The current data shows that the stock price of IRCTC is 936.2, with a percent change of 0.75% and a net change of 7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock's low price today was 926.95 and the high price was 939.10.

28 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 950.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-85.71%) & 0.7 (-61.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 890.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.75 (-68.09%) & 0.2 (-69.23%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
28 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹935.5, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 935.5 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 6.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:33 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation933.34.10.441049.75557.1574664.0
Easy Trip Planners43.23-0.36-0.8354.037.017514.76
Thomas Cook India165.855.13.17189.8552.457697.6
International Travel House602.5519.53.34740.0193.0481.71
Kaya313.36.32.05395.9241.0409.3
28 Mar 2024, 11:22 AM IST IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9

IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 930.05 with a bid price of 930.55 and an offer price of 930.75. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 1750. The stock has an open interest of 4005750. Investors can observe strong bidding activity for IRCTC shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 926.95 and a high of 934.70 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹931.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The current price of IRCTC stock is 931.25 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for IRCTC

Top active call options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 960.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.15 (-57.14%) & 0.25 (-76.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for IRCTC at 28 Mar 10:41 were at strike price of 880.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 920.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.25 (-44.44%) & 0.5 (-78.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation932.53.30.361049.75557.1574600.0
Easy Trip Planners43.4-0.19-0.4454.037.017544.31
Thomas Cook India164.653.92.43189.8552.457641.9
International Travel House602.919.853.4740.0193.0481.99
Kaya311.04.01.3395.9241.0406.29
28 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live :IRCTC trading at ₹931.1, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The IRCTC stock is currently trading at 931.1 with a slight increase of 0.2%. The net change is 1.9, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 926.95 and a high of 934.15 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 10:01 AM IST IRCTC March futures opened at 931.1 as against previous close of 928.9

IRCTC is currently trading at a spot price of 928.15 with a bid price of 927.9 and an offer price of 927.95. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 875. The stock has an open interest of 4,091,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST IRCTC share price update :IRCTC trading at ₹928.1, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹929.2

The current data for IRCTC stock shows that the price is 928.1 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.6%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months36.36%
YTD4.78%
1 Year66.0%
28 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Today :IRCTC trading at ₹930.15, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹928.95

The current data of IRCTC stock shows that the price is 930.15 with a net change of 1.2 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹928.95 on last trading day

On the last day, IRCTC had a trading volume of 144,674 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 928.95.

