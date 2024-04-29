IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1035, closed at ₹1027.5, with a high of ₹1058.85 and a low of ₹1027. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,532.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1068.65 and the 52-week low was ₹597.9. The BSE volume for the day was 154,124 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 52.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1689 k & BSE volume was 74 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1058.85 & ₹1027 yesterday to end at ₹1027.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
