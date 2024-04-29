Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 1027.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1044.15 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1035, closed at 1027.5, with a high of 1058.85 and a low of 1027. The market capitalization stood at 83,532.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1068.65 and the 52-week low was 597.9. The BSE volume for the day was 154,124 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 1763 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3717 k

The trading volume yesterday was 52.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1689 k & BSE volume was 74 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1027.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1058.85 & 1027 yesterday to end at 1027.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

