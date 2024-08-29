IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹926.7 and closed at ₹930.6, with a high of ₹938.9 and a low of ₹926.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,156 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were ₹1,148.3 and ₹636.1, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 121,816 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|935.35
|Support 1
|921.95
|Resistance 2
|944.15
|Support 2
|917.35
|Resistance 3
|948.75
|Support 3
|908.55
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹822.0, 11.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 707 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹938.9 & ₹926.25 yesterday to end at ₹926.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend