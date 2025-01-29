IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Trading Day

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹758.60 and closed at ₹747.60, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹759.15 and a low of ₹736.25 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹60,004 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹743.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 52,964 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹755.60, up 0.70% from yesterday's ₹750.35
IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹755.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹737.77 and ₹760.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹737.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 760.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has risen by 0.75%, currently trading at ₹755.95. However, over the past year, IRCTC's shares have decreased by 23.60%, also settling at ₹755.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.17%
|3 Months
|-3.72%
|6 Months
|-24.21%
|YTD
|-4.68%
|1 Year
|-23.6%
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|760.77
|Support 1
|737.77
|Resistance 2
|771.53
|Support 2
|725.53
|Resistance 3
|783.77
|Support 3
|714.77
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹866.0, 15.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1424 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1532 k
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1371 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹747.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹759.15 & ₹736.25 yesterday to end at ₹751.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend