IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.70 %. The stock closed at 750.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 755.60 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.