IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Surge as Market Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.70 %. The stock closed at 750.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 755.60 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 758.60 and closed at 747.60, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 759.15 and a low of 736.25 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at 60,004 crore. Over the past year, IRCTC's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,148.30 and a low of 743.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 52,964 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹755.60, up 0.70% from yesterday's ₹750.35

IRCTC Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 755.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 737.77 and 760.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 737.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 760.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IRCTC has risen by 0.75%, currently trading at 755.95. However, over the past year, IRCTC's shares have decreased by 23.60%, also settling at 755.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.17%
3 Months-3.72%
6 Months-24.21%
YTD-4.68%
1 Year-23.6%
29 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1760.77Support 1737.77
Resistance 2771.53Support 2725.53
Resistance 3783.77Support 3714.77
29 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 866.0, 15.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold2221
    Sell0.000.000.001
    Strong Sell2222
29 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 1424 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1532 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1371 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹747.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 759.15 & 736.25 yesterday to end at 751.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.