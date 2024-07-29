Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 968.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC's stock price on the last day saw an open price of 973 and a close price of 968.1. The high for the day was 990.85, while the low was 973. The market capitalization stood at 78,720.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1148.3 and 615.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 102,099 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3089 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1990 k & BSE volume was 102 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹968.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 990.85 & 973 yesterday to end at 984. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

