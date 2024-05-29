IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1105, closed at ₹1100.25, with a high of ₹1107.65 and a low of ₹1078.9. The market cap stood at 86616.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 1148.3 and a 52-week low of 614.45. The BSE volume was 139968 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 29.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1107.65 & ₹1078.9 yesterday to end at ₹1100.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend