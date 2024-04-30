IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at 1038.5, down -0.66% from yesterday's 1045.35

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1050.3, closed at ₹1044.15, reached a high of ₹1067.3, and a low of ₹1037.8. The market capitalization was ₹83,628.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1068.65, and the 52-week low was ₹597.9. The BSE volume for the day was 108,446 shares traded.
IRCTC has a 9.60% MF holding & 8.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.36% in december to 9.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.34% in december to 8.08% in march quarter.
IRCTC achieved a ROE of 46.12% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 42.35%. The consensus estimates for the current and upcoming fiscal year are 41.38% and 37.04% respectively.
IRCTC has shown an EPS growth of 25.15% and a revenue growth of 16.08% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 40804.22 cr, which is 15.22% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. It is predicted that the company will experience a revenue growth of 17.18% and a profit growth of 21.17% in the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 26.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Today, the IRCTC stock price dropped by 0.66% to reach ₹1038.5, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Thomas Cook India and Easy Trip Planners are declining, whereas International Travel House and Kaya are witnessing an increase. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1038.5
|-6.85
|-0.66
|1068.65
|604.0
|83080.0
|Thomas Cook India
|203.55
|-2.6
|-1.26
|222.5
|59.47
|9447.37
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.5
|-0.11
|-0.24
|54.0
|37.01
|8083.19
|International Travel House
|770.0
|22.45
|3.0
|781.0
|281.9
|615.58
|Kaya
|361.6
|16.1
|4.66
|395.9
|304.0
|472.4
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹1034.3 and a high of ₹1057.45 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.
IRCTC share price closed the day at ₹1038.5 - a 0.66% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1052.37 , 1066.78 , 1075.87. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1028.87 , 1019.78 , 1005.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of IRCTC until 3 PM is down by 43.67% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1038.5, a decrease of 0.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IRCTC share price is at ₹1038.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1033.23 and ₹1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1005.26
|10 Days
|1016.05
|20 Days
|989.97
|50 Days
|954.30
|100 Days
|913.21
|300 Days
|790.62
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of IRCTC until 2 PM is 30.76% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1037.05, a decrease of 0.79%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a durable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IRCTC reached a peak of 1042.15 and a low of 1037.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1038.67 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1035.58 and 1031.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1040.67
|Support 1
|1035.52
|Resistance 2
|1043.98
|Support 2
|1033.68
|Resistance 3
|1045.82
|Support 3
|1030.37
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 26.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC share price is at ₹1039 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1033.23 and ₹1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of IRCTC until 1 PM is down by 30.18% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1041.2, a decrease of 0.4%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving back and forth between 1046.9 and 1037.5 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1037.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1046.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1046.17
|Support 1
|1038.67
|Resistance 2
|1050.58
|Support 2
|1035.58
|Resistance 3
|1053.67
|Support 3
|1031.17
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for IRCTC indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a high of ₹1057.45 and a low of ₹1035 on the current day.
The trading volume of IRCTC until 12 AM is 31.87% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1044.75, a decrease of 0.06%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1047.63 and 1034.93 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1034.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1047.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1046.9
|Support 1
|1037.5
|Resistance 2
|1050.35
|Support 2
|1031.55
|Resistance 3
|1056.3
|Support 3
|1028.1
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1005.26
|10 Days
|1016.05
|20 Days
|989.97
|50 Days
|954.30
|100 Days
|913.21
|300 Days
|790.62
IRCTC share price is at ₹1040 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1033.23 and ₹1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of IRCTC by 11 AM is 45.28% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1037, down by 0.8%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
IRCTC's stock price reached a high of 1051.5 and a low of 1038.8 in the previous trading hour. The price dropped below key hourly resistances at 1046.48 and 1042.07, suggesting significant selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting long positions, while new entrants could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1047.63
|Support 1
|1034.93
|Resistance 2
|1055.92
|Support 2
|1030.52
|Resistance 3
|1060.33
|Support 3
|1022.23
IRCTC share price is at ₹1038.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1033.23 and ₹1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of IRCTC declined by 0.13% today to reach ₹1044, with its peer companies showing mixed results. While Thomas Cook India and International Travel House are experiencing a drop in their stock prices, Easy Trip Planners and Kaya are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.4% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1044.0
|-1.35
|-0.13
|1068.65
|604.0
|83520.0
|Thomas Cook India
|204.65
|-1.5
|-0.73
|222.5
|59.47
|9498.42
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.65
|0.04
|0.09
|54.0
|37.01
|8109.26
|International Travel House
|738.0
|-9.55
|-1.28
|781.0
|281.9
|589.99
|Kaya
|356.85
|11.35
|3.29
|395.9
|304.0
|466.19
The trading volume of IRCTC up to 10 AM is 56.64% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1049.55, a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
IRCTC touched a high of 1057.45 & a low of 1047.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1056.38
|Support 1
|1046.48
|Resistance 2
|1061.87
|Support 2
|1042.07
|Resistance 3
|1066.28
|Support 3
|1036.58
Today, the IRCTC stock price rose by 0.69% to reach ₹1052.55. Among its peers, Thomas Cook India and International Travel House are declining, while Easy Trip Planners and Kaya are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.29% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|1052.55
|7.2
|0.69
|1068.65
|604.0
|84204.0
|Thomas Cook India
|206.0
|-0.15
|-0.07
|222.5
|59.47
|9561.08
|Easy Trip Planners
|46.8
|0.19
|0.41
|54.0
|37.01
|8135.34
|International Travel House
|738.0
|-9.55
|-1.28
|781.0
|281.9
|589.99
|Kaya
|345.5
|0.0
|0.0
|395.9
|304.0
|451.36
A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest in IRCTC indicate potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IRCTC share price is at ₹1055.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1033.23 and ₹1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The price of IRCTC shares has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹1048.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have gained 69.19% to reach ₹1048.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22679.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.52%
|3 Months
|2.57%
|6 Months
|57.58%
|YTD
|17.77%
|1 Year
|69.19%
The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1063.58
|Support 1
|1033.23
|Resistance 2
|1080.97
|Support 2
|1020.27
|Resistance 3
|1093.93
|Support 3
|1002.88
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 27.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 9.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1067.3 & ₹1037.8 yesterday to end at ₹1044.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
