IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC closed today at 1038.5, down -0.66% from yesterday's 1045.35
30 Apr 2024

43 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

IRCTC stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1045.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1038.5 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Stock Price Today

IRCTC Share Price Today : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1050.3, closed at 1044.15, reached a high of 1067.3, and a low of 1037.8. The market capitalization was 83,628.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1068.65, and the 52-week low was 597.9. The BSE volume for the day was 108,446 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

IRCTC has a 9.60% MF holding & 8.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.36% in december to 9.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.34% in december to 8.08% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:36 PM IST IRCTC share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

IRCTC achieved a ROE of 46.12% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 42.35%. The consensus estimates for the current and upcoming fiscal year are 41.38% and 37.04% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:00 PM IST IRCTC share price Live : Financial performance

IRCTC has shown an EPS growth of 25.15% and a revenue growth of 16.08% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 40804.22 cr, which is 15.22% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. It is predicted that the company will experience a revenue growth of 17.18% and a profit growth of 21.17% in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 26.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
30 Apr 2024, 06:08 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the IRCTC stock price dropped by 0.66% to reach 1038.5, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Thomas Cook India and Easy Trip Planners are declining, whereas International Travel House and Kaya are witnessing an increase. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1038.5-6.85-0.661068.65604.083080.0
Thomas Cook India203.55-2.6-1.26222.559.479447.37
Easy Trip Planners46.5-0.11-0.2454.037.018083.19
International Travel House770.022.453.0781.0281.9615.58
Kaya361.616.14.66395.9304.0472.4
30 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 1034.3 and a high of 1057.45 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:35 PM IST IRCTC share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.68%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in IRCTC indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.

IRCTC closed today at ₹1038.5, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1045.35

IRCTC share price closed the day at 1038.5 - a 0.66% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1052.37 , 1066.78 , 1075.87. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1028.87 , 1019.78 , 1005.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -43.67% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 3 PM is down by 43.67% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1038.5, a decrease of 0.66%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST IRCTC Live Updates

IRCTC trading at ₹1038.6, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1045.35

IRCTC share price is at 1038.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1033.23 and 1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59 PM IST IRCTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1005.26
10 Days1016.05
20 Days989.97
50 Days954.30
100 Days913.21
300 Days790.62
30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:46 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -30.76% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 2 PM is 30.76% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1037.05, a decrease of 0.79%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a durable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:34 PM IST IRCTC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC reached a peak of 1042.15 and a low of 1037.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1038.67 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1035.58 and 1031.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11040.67Support 11035.52
Resistance 21043.98Support 21033.68
Resistance 31045.82Support 31030.37
IRCTC trading at ₹1039, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1045.35

IRCTC share price is at 1039 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1033.23 and 1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:49 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -30.18% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 1 PM is down by 30.18% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1041.2, a decrease of 0.4%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39 PM IST IRCTC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving back and forth between 1046.9 and 1037.5 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially look into rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1037.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1046.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11046.17Support 11038.67
Resistance 21050.58Support 21035.58
Resistance 31053.67Support 31031.17
30 Apr 2024, 01:14 PM IST IRCTC share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for IRCTC indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a high of 1057.45 and a low of 1035 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:45 PM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -31.87% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC until 12 AM is 31.87% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1044.75, a decrease of 0.06%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:36 PM IST IRCTC share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1047.63 and 1034.93 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1034.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1047.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11046.9Support 11037.5
Resistance 21050.35Support 21031.55
Resistance 31056.3Support 31028.1
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST IRCTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IRCTC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

IRCTC trading at ₹1040, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1045.35

IRCTC share price is at 1040 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1033.23 and 1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:47 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.28% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC by 11 AM is 45.28% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1037, down by 0.8%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM IST IRCTC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC's stock price reached a high of 1051.5 and a low of 1038.8 in the previous trading hour. The price dropped below key hourly resistances at 1046.48 and 1042.07, suggesting significant selling pressure. Traders may consider exiting long positions, while new entrants could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11047.63Support 11034.93
Resistance 21055.92Support 21030.52
Resistance 31060.33Support 31022.23
IRCTC trading at ₹1038.85, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1045.35

IRCTC share price is at 1038.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1033.23 and 1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 10:47 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -56.64% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of IRCTC up to 10 AM is 56.64% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1049.55, a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM IST IRCTC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IRCTC touched a high of 1057.45 & a low of 1047.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11056.38Support 11046.48
Resistance 21061.87Support 21042.07
Resistance 31066.28Support 31036.58
30 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST IRCTC Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST IRCTC share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest in IRCTC indicate potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

IRCTC trading at ₹1055.45, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1045.35

IRCTC share price is at 1055.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1033.23 and 1063.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1033.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1063.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:23 AM IST IRCTC share price live: Price Analysis

The price of IRCTC shares has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at 1048.00. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have gained 69.19% to reach 1048.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22679.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.52%
3 Months2.57%
6 Months57.58%
YTD17.77%
1 Year69.19%
30 Apr 2024, 08:50 AM IST IRCTC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11063.58Support 11033.23
Resistance 21080.97Support 21020.27
Resistance 31093.93Support 31002.88
30 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM IST IRCTC share price Today : IRCTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4073 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC share price Live :IRCTC closed at ₹1044.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1067.3 & 1037.8 yesterday to end at 1044.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

