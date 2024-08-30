Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 926.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 921.2 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 933.25 and closed at 926.95. The stock reached a high of 933.25 and a low of 914.55. The market capitalization stood at 73,696 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1148.3 and 636.1, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 88,597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1935.35Support 1921.95
Resistance 2944.15Support 2917.35
Resistance 3948.75Support 3908.55
30 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 822.0, 10.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1111
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2222
30 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 764 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1302 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 707 k & BSE volume was 57 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹926.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 933.25 & 914.55 yesterday to end at 921.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

