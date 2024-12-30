IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹777 and closed at ₹782.3, showing a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹786 and a low of ₹777, indicating some volatility within the session. With a market capitalization of ₹62,592 crore, IRCTC remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,148.3, while its low is ₹777, reflecting its recent performance. BSE volume was recorded at 29,697 shares.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|784.45
|Support 1
|775.7
|Resistance 2
|789.6
|Support 2
|772.1
|Resistance 3
|793.2
|Support 3
|766.95
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹833.0, 6.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹550.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 636 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹786 & ₹777 yesterday to end at ₹779.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend