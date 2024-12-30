Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 782.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.55 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 777 and closed at 782.3, showing a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 786 and a low of 777, indicating some volatility within the session. With a market capitalization of 62,592 crore, IRCTC remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,148.3, while its low is 777, reflecting its recent performance. BSE volume was recorded at 29,697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1784.45Support 1775.7
Resistance 2789.6Support 2772.1
Resistance 3793.2Support 3766.95
30 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 833.0, 6.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 550.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
30 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 665 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1156 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 636 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹782.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 786 & 777 yesterday to end at 779.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

