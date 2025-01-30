IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹750.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹750.35. The stock reached a high of ₹764.70 and a low of ₹750.35 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹60,992 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,148.30 and a low of ₹736.25, with a trading volume of 88,030 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 699 k & BSE volume was 88 k.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹764.70 & ₹750.35 yesterday to end at ₹762.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend