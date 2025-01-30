Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 750.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 762.20 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 750.95 and closed slightly lower at 750.35. The stock reached a high of 764.70 and a low of 750.35 during the session. The market capitalization stands at 60,992 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,148.30 and a low of 736.25, with a trading volume of 88,030 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC volume yesterday was 787 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1541 k

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 699 k & BSE volume was 88 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹750.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 764.70 & 750.35 yesterday to end at 762.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

