IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹990, reached a high of ₹1000, and closed at ₹984. The low for the day was ₹985.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹79,308.0 crores. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the low was ₹615.45. The BSE volume for the day was 75,873 shares traded.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|999.9
|Support 1
|984.4
|Resistance 2
|1008.1
|Support 2
|977.1
|Resistance 3
|1015.4
|Support 3
|968.9
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 18.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1761 k & BSE volume was 75 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1000 & ₹985.55 yesterday to end at ₹991.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.