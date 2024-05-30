Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -3.67 %. The stock closed at 1082.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1043 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1046.95 and closed at 1082.7. The high for the day was 1061.05 and the low was 1028. The market capitalization stood at 83440.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1148.3 and the low was 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 386545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11060.72Support 11026.57
Resistance 21078.08Support 21009.78
Resistance 31094.87Support 3992.42
30 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 26.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
30 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3110 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 144.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 386 k.

30 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1082.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1061.05 & 1028 yesterday to end at 1082.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.