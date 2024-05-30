IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1046.95 and closed at ₹1082.7. The high for the day was ₹1061.05 and the low was ₹1028. The market capitalization stood at ₹83440.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1148.3 and the low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 386545 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1060.72
|Support 1
|1026.57
|Resistance 2
|1078.08
|Support 2
|1009.78
|Resistance 3
|1094.87
|Support 3
|992.42
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 26.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 144.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 386 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1061.05 & ₹1028 yesterday to end at ₹1082.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.