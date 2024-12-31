IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹779.55 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of ₹781 and a low of ₹765.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹61,516 crore, IRCTC remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,148.3 and just above its 52-week low of ₹777. The trading volume on the BSE was 120,839 shares.
31 Dec 2024
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹779.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹781 & ₹765.6 yesterday to end at ₹768. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend