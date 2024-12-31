Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 779.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 768 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 779.55 and closed at the same price, indicating no change. The stock reached a high of 781 and a low of 765.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 61,516 crore, IRCTC remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1,148.3 and just above its 52-week low of 777. The trading volume on the BSE was 120,839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC closed at ₹779.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 781 & 765.6 yesterday to end at 768. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

