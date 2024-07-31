IRCTC Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : The IRCTC stock opened at ₹993.05 and closed at ₹991.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹997.8 and a low of ₹988 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹79,152.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low is ₹630.45. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 45,155 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IRCTC has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at ₹991.45. Over the past year, IRCTC shares have surged by 54.47% to reach ₹991.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 within the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.72%
|3 Months
|-12.89%
|6 Months
|2.65%
|YTD
|11.5%
|1 Year
|54.47%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|995.32
|Support 1
|985.77
|Resistance 2
|1001.43
|Support 2
|982.33
|Resistance 3
|1004.87
|Support 3
|976.22
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹811.0, 18.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 979 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹997.8 & ₹988 yesterday to end at ₹989.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.