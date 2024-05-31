Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Drops in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : IRCTC stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 1025.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017 per share. Investors should monitor IRCTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at 1043 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 1053.3 and the low was 1020.3. The market capitalization stood at 82,012.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1148.3 and the 52-week low was 614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 247,916 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:39:53 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1017, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1025.15

IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at 1017 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1011.48 and 1044.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1011.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1044.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:18:33 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has dropped by -0.11% and is currently trading at 1024.00. Over a 1-year period, IRCTC shares have gained 57.87% to reach 1024.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.62%
3 Months8.49%
6 Months45.29%
YTD15.53%
1 Year57.87%
31 May 2024, 08:52:36 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11044.83Support 11011.48
Resistance 21066.02Support 2999.32
Resistance 31078.18Support 3978.13
31 May 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 762.5, 25.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1080.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold1222
    Sell1000
    Strong Sell2222
31 May 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3040 k

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.

31 May 2024, 08:07:22 AM IST

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1043 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1053.3 & 1020.3 yesterday to end at 1043. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

