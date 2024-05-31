IRCTC share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Drops in Trading Today

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IRCTC's stock opened at ₹1043 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹1053.3 and the low was ₹1020.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹82,012.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1148.3 and the 52-week low was ₹614.45. The BSE volume for the day was 247,916 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC trading at ₹1017, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹1025.15
IRCTC Share Price Live Updates: IRCTC share price is at ₹1017 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1011.48 and ₹1044.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1011.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1044.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The IRCTC share price has dropped by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹1024.00. Over a 1-year period, IRCTC shares have gained 57.87% to reach ₹1024.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.62%
|3 Months
|8.49%
|6 Months
|45.29%
|YTD
|15.53%
|1 Year
|57.87%
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IRCTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1044.83
|Support 1
|1011.48
|Resistance 2
|1066.02
|Support 2
|999.32
|Resistance 3
|1078.18
|Support 3
|978.13
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹762.5, 25.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1080.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3040 k
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: IRCTC closed at ₹1043 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IRCTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1053.3 & ₹1020.3 yesterday to end at ₹1043. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.