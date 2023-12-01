Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 11.19 %. The stock closed at 59.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.7 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA

On the last day of trading, IREDA's stock opened at 64.55 and closed at 59.99. The stock reached a high of 68.91 and a low of 60.61 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is 15,238.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.99, while the 52-week low is 49.99. A total of 20,487,137 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹59.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 20,487,137. The closing price for the stock was 59.99.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.