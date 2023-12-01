IREDA Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, IREDA's stock opened at ₹64.55 and closed at ₹59.99. The stock reached a high of ₹68.91 and a low of ₹60.61 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹15,238.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.99, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. A total of 20,487,137 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.