IREDA Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, IREDA's stock opened at ₹64.55 and closed at ₹59.99. The stock reached a high of ₹68.91 and a low of ₹60.61 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹15,238.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.99, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. A total of 20,487,137 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹59.99 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 20,487,137. The closing price for the stock was ₹59.99.