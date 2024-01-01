Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 102.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.3 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price opened at 97.51 and closed at 97.24 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 105.75 and a low of 95.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 27,603.34 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 123.37 and a low of 49.99. On the BSE, a total of 6,589,064 shares of IREDA were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹104.3, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹102.7

The current stock price of IREDA is 104.3, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.56% or 1.6 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is highly volatile.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.46%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹102.7, up 5.61% from yesterday's ₹97.24

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the stock price is 102.7. There has been a 5.61% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.46.

01 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹97.24 on last trading day

On the last day, IREDA had a trading volume of 6,589,064 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 97.24.

