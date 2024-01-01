IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price opened at ₹97.51 and closed at ₹97.24 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹105.75 and a low of ₹95.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹27,603.34 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹123.37 and a low of ₹49.99. On the BSE, a total of 6,589,064 shares of IREDA were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.