IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 149.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.15 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of 149.3, closing at 149.25. The high and low for the day were 152.55 and 141.8 respectively. The market capitalization stood at 40,356.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,867,534 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹150.15, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹149.25

IREDA stock is currently priced at 150.15, which represents a 0.6% increase. The net change is 0.9 points. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive movement in the market.

01 Mar 2024, 08:14 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹149.25 on last trading day

On the last day, IREDA had a trading volume of 6,867,534 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 149.25.

