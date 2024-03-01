IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹149.3, closing at ₹149.25. The high and low for the day were ₹152.55 and ₹141.8 respectively. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,356.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 6,867,534 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.