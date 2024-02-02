IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars as Investors Show Confidence

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IREDA was ₹190.7 and the close price was ₹185.8. The stock reached a high of ₹194.8 and a low of ₹186.3. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹52,209.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹190.95 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,737,232.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IREDA stock shows that the stock price is ₹195.05, which represents a 4.98% increase. The net change is 9.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|253.0
|0.7
|0.28
|278.2
|204.65
|160738.09
|Mankind Pharma
|2040.45
|-3.9
|-0.19
|2260.0
|1240.75
|81738.07
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|195.05
|9.25
|4.98
|190.95
|49.99
|44561.12
|Tata Technologies
|1094.85
|-3.6
|-0.33
|1400.0
|1094.05
|44414.62
|JSW Infrastructure
|220.3
|2.65
|1.22
|247.4
|141.75
|46263.03
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low price of ₹186.3 and a high price of ₹195 today.
On the last day of trading in IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,737,232 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹185.8.
