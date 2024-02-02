Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:41 AM IST Trade
IREDA stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 185.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IREDA was 190.7 and the close price was 185.8. The stock reached a high of 194.8 and a low of 186.3. The market capitalization of IREDA is 52,209.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 190.95 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2,737,232.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹195.05, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹185.8

The current data of IREDA stock shows that the stock price is 195.05, which represents a 4.98% increase. The net change is 9.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services253.00.70.28278.2204.65160738.09
Mankind Pharma2040.45-3.9-0.192260.01240.7581738.07
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency195.059.254.98190.9549.9944561.12
Tata Technologies1094.85-3.6-0.331400.01094.0544414.62
JSW Infrastructure220.32.651.22247.4141.7546263.03
02 Feb 2024, 11:14 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low price of 186.3 and a high price of 195 today.

02 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹185.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2,737,232 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 185.8.

