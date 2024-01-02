Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars in Positive Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 102.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) shares opened at 103.95 and closed at 102.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 107.5 and a low of 102.15. The market capitalization of IREDA is 28,127.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 123.37 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for IREDA shares on the last trading day was 4,450,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹104.65, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹102.7

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 104.65, which represents a percent change of 1.9%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 1.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.95 points. Overall, the data indicates that IREDA stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

02 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹102.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,450,112. The closing price for the stock was 102.7.

