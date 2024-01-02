IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars in Positive Market Trading

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) shares opened at ₹103.95 and closed at ₹102.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹107.5 and a low of ₹102.15. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹28,127.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹123.37 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for IREDA shares on the last trading day was 4,450,112 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹104.65, which represents a percent change of 1.9%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 1.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.95 points. Overall, the data indicates that IREDA stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,450,112. The closing price for the stock was ₹102.7.
