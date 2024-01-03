Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 104.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last day was 105.45 at open and 104.65 at close. It reached a high of 105.8 and a low of 101.75. The company has a market capitalization of 27,818.36 crore. The 52-week high is 123.37 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 4,974,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹104.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, a total of 4,974,685 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 104.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.