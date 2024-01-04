Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 101.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price remained unchanged at 103.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high and low for the day were 103.5 and 100.4 respectively. The company has a market capitalization of 27,374.88 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 123.37 and 49.99 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 4,743,559 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹103, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹101.85

The current data for IREDA stock shows that it is priced at 103. There has been a percent change of 1.13, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.15, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.0%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-0.97%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹101.85, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹103.5

IREDA stock price is currently 101.85. It has decreased by 1.59% in percentage change and 1.65 in net change.

04 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹103.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,743,559. The closing price for the stock was 103.5.

