Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 157.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 158.9 and closed at 157.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 164 and the low was 157. With a market capitalization of 43,273.01 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 215 and a 52-week low of 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,237,911 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹157.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume was 2,237,911 shares and the closing price was 157.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!