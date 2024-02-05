Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Soars as Investors Show Confidence in Renewable Energy Sector

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 195.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 190.7 and closed at 185.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 195.05 and a low of 186.3. The market capitalization of IREDA is 52,424.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 195.05 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 5,635,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹204.8, up 5% from yesterday's ₹195.05

Based on the current data, the IREDA stock has a price of 204.8. There has been a 5% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.75.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.87%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD89.74%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹203.85, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹195.05

IREDA stock is currently trading at a price of 203.85, which represents a 4.51% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 8.8.

05 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹185.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,635,752. The closing price for the stock was 185.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!