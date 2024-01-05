Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 101.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.4 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 102.7 and closed at 101.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 106.25 and a low of 102.5. The company's market capitalization is 28,060.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,140,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹101.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 7,140,838 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 101.85.

