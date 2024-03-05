IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

IREDA stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 161 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹160.95, reached a high of ₹160.95, and a low of ₹152.95 before closing at ₹161. The market capitalization stood at ₹41,122.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹215 and the low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 3,757,643 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:02:30 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹161 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume was 3,757,643 shares with a closing price of ₹161.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!