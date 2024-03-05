Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 161 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 160.95, reached a high of 160.95, and a low of 152.95 before closing at 161. The market capitalization stood at 41,122.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 215 and the low was 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 3,757,643 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹161 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume was 3,757,643 shares with a closing price of 161.

