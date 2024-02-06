Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Shares Soar as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 195.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA had an open price of 203.85 and a close price of 195.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 204.80 and a low of 193.10. The market capitalization of IREDA is 55,045.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 195.05 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for IREDA was 5,446,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹204.8, up 5% from yesterday's ₹195.05

The stock price of IREDA has increased by 5% with a net change of 9.75 rupees. The current price stands at 204.8 rupees.

06 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹195.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5,446,556. The closing price for the day was 195.05.

