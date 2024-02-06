IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Shares Soar as Investors Respond Positively

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA had an open price of ₹203.85 and a close price of ₹195.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹204.80 and a low of ₹193.10. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹55,045.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹195.05 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for IREDA was 5,446,556 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
