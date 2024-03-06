IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

IREDA stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 146.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹150.75 and closed at ₹153 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹154.35, and the low was ₹146. With a market capitalization of ₹39,456.39 crore, the 52-week high and low are ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,199,776 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:51:56 AM IST
IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹147, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹146.8
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹147, with a small increase of 0.14% from the previous trading day. The net change is 0.2, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:32:49 AM IST
IREDA share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.64%
3 Months
118.99%
6 Months
-99999.99%
YTD
42.8%
1 Year
-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:54 AM IST
IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹146.8, down -4.05% from yesterday's ₹153
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹146.8, with a decrease of 4.05% in percentage change and a net decrease of -6.2.
06 Mar 2024, 08:00:28 AM IST
IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹153 on last trading day
On the last day, IREDA had a trading volume of 4,199,776 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹153 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!