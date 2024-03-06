Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 146.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 150.75 and closed at 153 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 154.35, and the low was 146. With a market capitalization of 39,456.39 crore, the 52-week high and low are 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,199,776 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹147, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹146.8

IREDA stock is currently priced at 147, with a small increase of 0.14% from the previous trading day. The net change is 0.2, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.64%
3 Months118.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD42.8%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹146.8, down -4.05% from yesterday's ₹153

IREDA stock is currently priced at 146.8, with a decrease of 4.05% in percentage change and a net decrease of -6.2.

06 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹153 on last trading day

On the last day, IREDA had a trading volume of 4,199,776 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 153 per share.

