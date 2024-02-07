Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 204.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.35 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 214.8 and closed at 204.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 215 and a low of 198 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is 56,268.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 204.8, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,285,783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹209.35, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹204.8

The current stock price of IREDA is 209.35, which represents a 2.22% increase compared to the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 4.55.

07 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹204.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 12,285,783. The closing price for the stock was 204.8.

