IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA shares drop as investors take a bearish stance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -3.37 %. The stock closed at 146.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.85 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 146.9 and closed at 146.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 149.5, while the lowest was 140. The market capitalization stands at 38,125.94 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,139,017 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹141.85, down -3.37% from yesterday's ₹146.8

IREDA stock is currently priced at 141.85, showing a decrease of 3.37% or a net change of -4.95.

07 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹146.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,13,9017 and the closing price was 146.8.

