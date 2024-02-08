Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock plummets as investors react to negative news

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 209.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 213.55 and closed at 209.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 213.55 and a low of 198.9. The market capitalization of IREDA is 53,459.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for IREDA on the last day was 3,841,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹198.9, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹209.35

The stock price of IREDA has decreased by 4.99% or 10.45. The current stock price is 198.9.

08 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹209.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,841,578. The closing price for the stock was 209.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!