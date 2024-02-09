Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 198.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 190.15 and closed at 198.9 on the last day. The highest price of the stock during the day was 191.9, and the lowest price was 189. The market capitalization of IREDA is 50,798.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215, and the 52-week low is 49.99. On the BSE, a total of 1,505,190 shares of IREDA were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹198.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA had a volume of 1,505,190 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 198.9.

