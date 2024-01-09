IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last trading day opened at ₹105.6 and closed at ₹105.05. The stock reached a high of ₹106.35 and a low of ₹103.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹27,939.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹123.37, while the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,945,660 shares.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low price of ₹102.75 and a high price of ₹104.95 today.
The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹103.6, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and the actual decrease in price is ₹0.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.72%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|1.07%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of IREDA is ₹104.2. There has been a small increase of 0.24% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,945,660. The closing price for the stock was ₹105.05.
