IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 103.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.6 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock price on the last trading day opened at 105.6 and closed at 105.05. The stock reached a high of 106.35 and a low of 103.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 27,939.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37, while the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,945,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low price of 102.75 and a high price of 104.95 today.

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹103.6, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹103.95

The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is 103.6, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and the actual decrease in price is 0.35.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.72%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD1.07%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹104.2, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹103.95

The current stock price of IREDA is 104.2. There has been a small increase of 0.24% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

09 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹105.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,945,660. The closing price for the stock was 105.05.

