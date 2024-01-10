Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets as Investors Flee

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:41 PM IST
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 103.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 103.65 and closed at 103.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 103.75 and a low of 101.7 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is 27,509.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.37 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,624,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 12:41 PM IST IREDA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Technologies1161.7-4.95-0.421400.01151.047126.51
JSW Infrastructure213.9-3.75-1.72247.4141.7544919.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency101.9-1.4-1.36123.3749.9923280.07
Cello World Limited875.35-4.15-0.47905.5748.618577.64
R R Kabel1560.9-20.9-1.321822.21137.617609.9
10 Jan 2024, 12:33 PM IST IREDA share price NSE Live :IREDA trading at ₹101.9, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹103.3

The current data for IREDA stock shows that its price is 101.9 with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value.

10 Jan 2024, 12:10 PM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price for the day was 101.7, while the high price reached 103.75.

10 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹103.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,624,970. The closing price for the stock was 103.3.

