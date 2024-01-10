IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Plummets as Investors Flee

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹103.65 and closed at ₹103.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹103.75 and a low of ₹101.7 during the day. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹27,509.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹123.37 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,624,970 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Technologies
|1161.7
|-4.95
|-0.42
|1400.0
|1151.0
|47126.51
|JSW Infrastructure
|213.9
|-3.75
|-1.72
|247.4
|141.75
|44919.03
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|101.9
|-1.4
|-1.36
|123.37
|49.99
|23280.07
|Cello World Limited
|875.35
|-4.15
|-0.47
|905.5
|748.6
|18577.64
|R R Kabel
|1560.9
|-20.9
|-1.32
|1822.2
|1137.6
|17609.9
The current data for IREDA stock shows that its price is ₹101.9 with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price for the day was ₹101.7, while the high price reached ₹103.75.
On the last day of trading for IREDA on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,624,970. The closing price for the stock was ₹103.3.
